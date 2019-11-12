Bangladesh head-on train crash leaves 12 dead, 28 injured

12 November 2019 08:03 (UTC+04:00)

At least 12 people were killed and 28 others injured in a collision between two passenger trains in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, some 109 km northeast of capital Dhaka, police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The accident happened at about 2:00 a.m. local time Tuesday (2000 GMT Monday).

The district's police chief Mohammad Anisur Rahman confirmed the deaths in the accident and feared the figure will rise as several of the injured are in critical condition. He said the rescue operation is underway.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

