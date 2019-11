An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 jolted 133 km northwest of Kota Ternate, Indonesia, on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 62.0 km, was initially determined to be at 1.5 degrees north latitude and 126.4 degrees east longitude.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news