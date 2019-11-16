Security Council renews partial lifting of arms embargo on Somalia

16 November 2019 04:05 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Security Council on Friday renewed for another year the partial lifting of the arms embargo on Somalia, and added a ban on chemicals used for making improvised explosive devices, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 15-member council voted 12-0 in favor of Resolution 2498 that enabled the decisions, with China, Russia and Equatorial Guinea abstaining.

Until Nov. 15, 2020, the arms embargo on Somalia shall not apply to deliveries of weapons and military equipment "intended solely for the development of the Somali National Security Forces or Somalia security sector institutions," the resolution said.

However, deliveries of some heavy weapons require advance approval by the council's committee monitoring the embargo enforcement, and deliveries of some lighter weapons need prior notification to the committee.

The resolution reaffirmed the longstanding exception to the arms embargo for the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) in Somalia as well as humanitarian operations.

A new ban was imposed on certain chemicals used by militants, including al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabaab, to make improvised explosive devices, forbidding their sales to Somalia if evidence shows that they will be used for that purpose.

Deliveries of such chemicals "more generally" need prior notification to the monitoring committee.

The resolution also reaffirmed its decision regarding the ban on charcoal trades with Somali, a key source of funds for al-Shabaab.

In January 1992, the Security Council introduced an open-ended arms embargo on Somalia over the ongoing conflict and deteriorating humanitarian situation.

In February 2007, the council limited the embargo to non-state actors, allowing arms supplies to Somali government forces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UN agency says extreme poverty, inequality remain Africa's top challenges
Other News 15 November 22:54
UN chief sends personal envoy to Bolivia amid political uncertainties
Europe 15 November 22:43
UN releases 18.7 mln USD for floods response in Somalia
Other News 15 November 00:39
European concerns raise prospect of renewed U.N. sanctions on Iran
Other News 12 November 23:07
Global problems need multilateral solutions, says UN official
Europe 12 November 02:01
UN warns of unfolding emergency in flooded South Sudan
Europe 10 November 07:45
Latest
Polish president appoints new government
Europe 03:31
Renowned Egyptian Museum celebrates 117th anniversary of establishment
Arab World 03:01
Canadian National Railway to cut management and union jobs
Other News 02:24
Kenyan president urges African leaders to invest in youth to spur development
Other News 01:53
China envoy threatens to ban Swedish minister over Gui Minhai award
Europe 00:48
US border patrol agent shoots russian citizen in Arizona
US 00:35
2 injured after quake hits Indonesia
Other News 00:00
Overpass collapses on expressway in Brazil
Other News 15 November 23:33
UN agency says extreme poverty, inequality remain Africa's top challenges
Other News 15 November 22:54