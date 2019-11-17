Tokyo, Seoul fail to agree to renew intelligence sharing deal week before expiry

17 November 2019 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

The defence ministers of Japan and South Korea failed to agree to extend the bilateral intelligence sharing pact on Sunday at their first meeting since October 2018, but reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation with the US on Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear program, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The talks were held on the margins of a regional security meeting in Bangkok.

At the start of the talks, Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono urged Seoul to revise the decision to exit the pact, which is due to expire in a week, Japan’s media outlet specified.

His South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, in turn, told reporters after the talks that the refusal to renew the treaty had followed Japan’s decision to slap export restrictions on materials vital to Seoul’s high-tech industries. The minister noted that he called for a "diplomatic solution."

Tensions between Seoul and Tokyo deepened during the summer over the issue of compensation for the use of forced labor by Japan during World War II. The rift has since expanded to mutual trade restrictions and even defense cooperation, with South Korea refusing to extend the intelligence sharing agreement with Japan in August.

Earlier in the week, US Defenсe Secretary Mark Esper warned the allies that the looming termination of the intelligence sharing pact would only play into the hands of Beijing and Pyongyang, urging them to resolve their differences and save the deal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japanese companies may privatize Uzbekistan's airports
Business 15 November 13:45
South Korean companies to participate in construction of business city in Uzbekistan
Business 13 November 17:06
ITOCHU acquires shares of Jamieson Manufacturing Co
Oil&Gas 13 November 11:56
Japan's Fast Retailing enlists robotics startups to automate warehouses
Other News 13 November 10:20
A $5 billion bill and Japan tensions in focus as U.S. defense heads visit South Korea
Other News 13 November 08:55
Georgian wines tasting held in Japan
Business 11 November 12:20
Latest
IMF: Turkmenistan continues to pursue investment-led growth strategy
Business 14:52
Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections reaches 39% as of 10.00
Other News 14:51
Turkmenistan participates in trade forum in Kazakhstan
Business 12:55
Lukashenko casts his vote
Other News 12:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Revival Day
Politics 12:43
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 11-15
Oil&Gas 12:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 12:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 12:13
At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh
Other News 12:13