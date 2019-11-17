Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections reaches 39% as of 10.00

As of 10.00 the voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections totaled 38.86%, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Vadim Ipatov told the ONT TV channel on 17 November, Trend reports citing BelTA.

According to the CEC, the voter turnout in Brest Oblast reached 37.05%, with Vitebsk, Gomel and Grodno Oblasts making it 42.1%, 42.69% and 39.28% respectively so far. A total of 40.33% of votes were cast in Minsk Oblast, with 43.51% of ballots cast in Mogilev Oblast.

The turnout in Minsk reached 30.39%. “The figures are similar to those we had during the previous election campaigns,” Vadim Ipatov said.

17 November is Election Day for the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. Voting is held from 8.00 till 20.00.

