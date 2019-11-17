Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections reaches 39% as of 10.00

17 November 2019 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

As of 10.00 the voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections totaled 38.86%, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Vadim Ipatov told the ONT TV channel on 17 November, Trend reports citing BelTA.

According to the CEC, the voter turnout in Brest Oblast reached 37.05%, with Vitebsk, Gomel and Grodno Oblasts making it 42.1%, 42.69% and 39.28% respectively so far. A total of 40.33% of votes were cast in Minsk Oblast, with 43.51% of ballots cast in Mogilev Oblast.

The turnout in Minsk reached 30.39%. “The figures are similar to those we had during the previous election campaigns,” Vadim Ipatov said.

17 November is Election Day for the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. Voting is held from 8.00 till 20.00.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lukashenko casts his vote
Other News 12:52
Rumas, Medvedev to discuss integration roadmaps on 19 November
World 11:19
Belarus goes to the polls to elect new parliament
Other News 10:35
Ashgabat, Minsk preparing for business negotiations
Business 13 November 19:17
Belarus interests in cooperation with Georgia in husbandry sector
Business 13 November 15:09
Turkey increases trade turnover with Belarus
Turkey 12 November 19:57
Latest
IMF: Turkmenistan continues to pursue investment-led growth strategy
Business 14:52
Tokyo, Seoul fail to agree to renew intelligence sharing deal week before expiry
Other News 13:43
Turkmenistan participates in trade forum in Kazakhstan
Business 12:55
Lukashenko casts his vote
Other News 12:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Revival Day
Politics 12:43
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 11-15
Oil&Gas 12:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 12:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 12:13
At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh
Other News 12:13