Lukashenko plans to visit Latvia in H1 2020

I plan my visit to Latvia in Q1-Q2 2020, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko told the media after he cast his ballot at the parliamentary elections in Belarus on 17 November, Trend reports citing BelTA.

According to the Belarusian head of state, the preparations for the visit are underway. He added that he is looking forward to visiting Latvia. The trip, however, needs to be well prepared to bring benefits, he said.

“I see the readiness of the Latvian authorities and society to welcome the President of Belarus as a representative of the Belarusian people. I see this and appreciate it. We are working on the matter. I think that in Q1-early Q2 we will be ready to do this. I am looking forward to a visit to my close neighbors. This is our friendly, brotherly nation, with whom we used to live in one state and always got on well,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

