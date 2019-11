A total of 13 sailors are missing after a fishing boat sank on Friday off the Atlantic coast of Moroccan city of TanTan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fishing boat set off from the port of Agadir with 16 sailors on board, and it sank about 40 miles (64 km) off the coast of TanTan.

Three bodies have been recovered so far, it said, adding that all necessary means were mobilized to search for 13 sailors considered missing.

