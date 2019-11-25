Death toll from Kenyan landslide reaches 43 as rescue efforts continue

The death toll from landslides that hit villages in northwestern Kenyan county of West Pokot has reached 43 as search and rescue efforts for the missing victims gather pace, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I have received reports from search teams that the death toll has risen to 43," John Lonyangapuo, the governor of West Pokot County was quoted telling Capital News, a local radio station.

Massive landslides struck villages in West Pokot after torrential rains pounded the county that neighbors Uganda and South Sudan, leaving many deaths, displacement of communities and destruction of roads and bridges.

The government has deployed military and police choppers to assist in the rescue of people that are feared trapped in mud and other debris.

Local officials are overseeing the evacuation of the remaining victims of the landslides as relief agencies provide emergency aid to displaced families.

