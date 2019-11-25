Bus plunges into ravine, killing 10 in Peru

25 November 2019 07:26 (UTC+04:00)

A passenger bus plunged into a ravine in central Peru's Huanuco department, killing 10 and injuring another 20, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bus appeared to have skidded off the road some 500 meters from the Carpish Tunnel on its way from Huancayo in Junin to Pucallpa in northeast Ucayali.

According to TV channel Canal N, the bus was carrying some 50 passengers when it fell 200 meters into a ravine around 1 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

A preliminary investigation indicates the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to rain, slippery asphalt, thick fog and speeding, state news agency Andina said.

Patricia Cama, head of Ground Transportation for People, Cargo and Merchandise (Sutran) of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, said the vehicle's GPS reported a speed of 47 km per hour in its last report.

The injured were taken to different area hospitals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Peru temporarily closes its embassy in Baku
Politics 12 November 13:55
Two people killed, 30 injured in bus crash in Southwestern Peru
Other News 1 November 04:03
Copper factory to be built in Uzbekistan, using experience of Chile, Peru
Business 16 October 16:07
Peru's economy minister sees 2019 growth despite 'downward bias' amid political crisis
Other News 10 October 04:45
Poll shows majority of Peruvians back dissolution of Congress
Other News 7 October 08:26
Peru's Vizcarra unveils new Cabinet as leadership challenge fizzles out
Other News 4 October 08:36
Latest
Coal and gas outburst traps 8 miners in southwest China
China 08:11
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits south China: CENC
China 06:49
Death toll from Kenyan landslide reaches 43 as rescue efforts continue
Other News 06:05
Pentagon chief wants Navy secretary to resign over SEAL case
US 05:21
UK's Johnson offers up new Brexit promise for Christmas
Europe 04:29
At least four dead after massive floods hit southeastern France
Europe 03:47
Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 62 African migrants on board
Europe 03:01
Romania's President Iohannis wins re-election
Europe 02:15
Spanish police intercept suspected drug sub off Galicia: official
Europe 01:29