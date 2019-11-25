Bus plunges into ravine, killing 10 in Peru

A passenger bus plunged into a ravine in central Peru's Huanuco department, killing 10 and injuring another 20, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bus appeared to have skidded off the road some 500 meters from the Carpish Tunnel on its way from Huancayo in Junin to Pucallpa in northeast Ucayali.

According to TV channel Canal N, the bus was carrying some 50 passengers when it fell 200 meters into a ravine around 1 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

A preliminary investigation indicates the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to rain, slippery asphalt, thick fog and speeding, state news agency Andina said.

Patricia Cama, head of Ground Transportation for People, Cargo and Merchandise (Sutran) of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, said the vehicle's GPS reported a speed of 47 km per hour in its last report.

The injured were taken to different area hospitals.

