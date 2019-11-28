Brazilian government to submit administrative reform bill in 2020

28 November 2019 03:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Brazilian government would send to the Congress in 2020 a bill for an administrative reform that might change the regulations about the stability of government jobs, presidential spokesperson Otavio Rego Barros said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bill is under final adjustment and will be sent to President Jair Bolsonaro, Rego Barros said at a press conference.

"The president requests that the Minister of Economy detail some aspects of the bill, so that we can deliberate about sending it to the Congress," said Rego Barros. "We have a timeline to send the bill to the Congress in the beginning of next year."

One of the main points of the bill is about changing the regulations about the stability of government workers. Under current regulations, government workers cannot be fired like workers in the private sector - their stability is guaranteed unless having committed some wrongdoing.

