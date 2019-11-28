Iraq condemns attack on Iran's consulate in southern Najaf

28 November 2019 08:29 (UTC+04:00)

Iraq condemned an attack on Iran’s consulate in the southern city of Najaf, its state news agency said early on Thursday, citing the foreign ministry, after the building was stormed and set ablaze by Iraqi protesters the previous day, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Wednesday’s attack was ‘aimed at damaging the historical relations between Iraq and Iran and with rest of the countries’, the ministry said in a statement.

“Diplomatic missions operating in Iraq are highly respected and appreciated,” it added, stressing that the incident did not reflect Iraq’s perspective.

