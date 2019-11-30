Suriname President Bouterse convicted of murder for 1982 executions

30 November 2019 02:40 (UTC+04:00)

A court in Suriname on Friday convicted President Desi Bouterse of murder for the execution of 15 opponents in 1982 following a coup to seize power, sentencing the man who has dominated the former Dutch colony’s recent history to 20 years in prison, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Opposition parties called for Bouterse, currently in China on an official visit, to step down. The military court that found him guilty has not yet ordered his arrest.

Bouterse led the South American country through the 1980s as head of a military government, then assumed office again in 2010 and secured re-election five years later.

The court ruled that Bouterse had overseen an operation in which soldiers under his command abducted 16 leading government critics - including lawyers, journalists and university teachers - from their homes and killed 15 of them at a colonial fortress in the capital Paramaribo.

One trade union leader survived and later gave testimony against Bouterse.

Bouterse, who has steadfastly denied the charges, is able to appeal the decision. So far he has made no comment on his conviction and he is expected to travel to Cuba, as planned, on Saturday.

In a statement, the Surinamese government said it had “taken note of the developments and calls on the community to keep the peace.”

The Dutch government said it was important that the final verdict be upheld and implemented once the appeals process is complete. “This is an important moment for determining the truth. After 37 years, the relatives have an answer,” Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Twitter.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China, Suriname vow to promote cooperation
China 27 November 23:05
FM Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Suriname colleague
Politics 2 March 19:31
Pirate attack off Suriname leaves at least a dozen missing, feared dead
Other News 4 May 2018 04:31
Suriname offers Azerbaijan to set up joint agri-production (Exclusive)
Business 18 September 2017 16:09
Suriname offers Azerbaijan to set up joint agri-production (Exclusive)
Business 14 September 2017 21:00
Suriname keen to exchange finance experience with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 14 September 2017 20:32
Latest
U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings
US 03:48
Three wounded in stabbing in the Hague
Europe 01:43
Man with knife holds 5 People hostage in centre of Rio
Other News 01:00
Several people injured in stabbing on shopping street in Hague
World 00:12
Iraq PM says he will quit after cleric's call
Iran 29 November 23:22
China’s Huawei prepares lawsuit against US ban on subsidised rural use
China 29 November 22:25
Trump says U.S.-Taliban talks resumed amid Afghanistan visit
US 29 November 21:56
British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident
Europe 29 November 21:31
Azerbaijan allocates 500,000 euros to quake victims in Albania
Politics 29 November 20:56