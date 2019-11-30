Islamic State says London Bridge attack carried out by one of its fighters

Islamic State said the London Bridge attack on Friday was carried out by one of its fighters. The group did not provide any evidence, Trend reports citing Reuters.

It added that the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the jihadist group.

British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack.

