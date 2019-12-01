Five suspected cartel gunmen killed in Mexican town near US border

1 December 2019 03:37 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican security forces shot dead at least five suspected cartel gunmen in the small town of Villa Union in the northern state of Coahuila, near the US border, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Coahuila's attorney general's office confirmed that the suspected criminals were killed during a gunfight.

Clashes near Villa Union were apparently captured on camera and shared on social media. The videos show a cloud of smoke rising at the scene, as well as burned vehicles.

The gunmen reportedly belonged to the so-called Northeast Cartel from Nuevo Laredo.

Raids of this type are not rare in Mexico, where violent armed groups are a sad reality.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Visit of writer David Toscana to Baku continues
Society 29 November 18:14
Trump says U.S. to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists
US 27 November 08:05
Eminent Mexican writer David Toscana for the first time in Baku
Society 26 November 14:48
Death toll from 3-bus collision in Mexico climbs to 13
Other News 20 November 04:05
US consulate in Mexico introduces curfew following spike in violence
US 17 November 08:36
Mexico, Azerbaijan mull co-op in maritime sector
Politics 15 November 14:23
Latest
Houthi rebels say 2nd aircraft shot down over Yemen in 2 days
Arab World 02:35
Tunisians protest in southern town after man sets himself alight
Other News 01:49
Dutch police arrest 35-year-old suspect in Hague stabbings
Europe 01:10
People convicted of terror offenses must serve full prison terms: UK PM
Europe 00:12
Islamic State says London Bridge attack carried out by one of its fighters
Other News 30 November 23:23
Hostage situation in Rio ends with no casualties
Other News 30 November 22:47
TANAP project to increase Azerbaijan’s strategic role in region, world
Business 30 November 21:54
Iran, IAEA agree to cooperate on 4 new nuclear projects
Iran 30 November 21:51
Gabon president's spokesman detained in anti-corruption crackdown
Other News 30 November 21:18