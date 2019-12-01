Five suspected cartel gunmen killed in Mexican town near US border

Mexican security forces shot dead at least five suspected cartel gunmen in the small town of Villa Union in the northern state of Coahuila, near the US border, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Coahuila's attorney general's office confirmed that the suspected criminals were killed during a gunfight.

Clashes near Villa Union were apparently captured on camera and shared on social media. The videos show a cloud of smoke rising at the scene, as well as burned vehicles.

The gunmen reportedly belonged to the so-called Northeast Cartel from Nuevo Laredo.

Raids of this type are not rare in Mexico, where violent armed groups are a sad reality.

