2 soldiers injured in grenade explosion in Indonesian capital

3 December 2019 07:23 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion resulted from a smoke grenade took place in Indonesia's National Monument Park (Monas) near the presidential palace in central Jakarta on Tuesday, injuring two soldiers, Jakarta Police Chief Inspector General Gatot Eddy Pramono said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The explosion occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Jakarta time and wounded two soldiers who were carrying out routine sport activities on the scene, the police chief said.

The victims were rushed into the army hospital of Gatot Subroto for medical treatment, Eddy said.

Investigation will be carried out and one of the focuses is to find out where the grenade from, he said, citing that the smoke grenade is commonly owned by police or military.

"We will question witnesses and the two victims when their condition are improved," said Eddy.

Jakarta Military Chief Major General Eko Margiyono stressed that the situation here is under control and remains conducive.

