1 killed in Namibia flooding

7 December 2019 08:23 (UTC+04:00)

Flooding caused by heavy rainfall in northern and central parts of Namibia killed one women, destroyed homes and displaced many others, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A 30-year-old woman, who was on her way home after work from a charcoal farm, was washed away while attempting to cross a heavily-flooded riverbed with three others, said Namibian police spokesperson Maureen Mbeha.

The 24-hour rainfall in some parts of Namibia has exceeded their monthly average.

The department of meteorological services issued a statement warning that heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and lightning, is expected to continue from Wednesday until next Friday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least four dead after massive floods hit southeastern France
Europe 25 November 03:47
Namibia to launch nat'l intellectual property policy
Other News 17 October 01:37
Namibia's ruling party launched campaign for election
Other News 12 October 21:32
Namibia reserves projects to boost local SMEs
Other News 30 September 06:36
23 dead in road accidents in Namibia in two days
Other News 16 September 03:51
Floods claim 108 lives in Bangladesh: official
Other News 4 August 10:12
Latest
Ambassador: Azerbaijan and Georgia implementing large-scale projects
Transport 09:17
Kazakhstan's SCAT company looks to resume Kazakhstan-Lithuania flights (Exclusive)
Business 08:56
Samoa says almost 90% of people vaccinated against measles after deadly outbreak
Other News 08:47
Restaurant fire kills 4 in Vietnam
Other News 08:39
Algerian protesters march in last Friday rally before election
Other News 07:51
Activist Thunberg warns governments in Madrid that 'change is coming'
Europe 07:38
Macron ally treated as suspect in financial impropriety case
Europe 07:13
Morocco, IEA sign joint action program
Other News 06:33
Italy appoints new administrator overseeing Alitalia
Europe 06:07