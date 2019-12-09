Peruvian authorities arrest 27 army members for fuel theft

Peruvian authorities have arrested 27 members of the military, including high-ranking officials, on suspicion of stealing fuel between 2013 and 2018, local media reported Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An investigation led to the preliminary 10-day arrests of generals Augusto Villarroel, Carlos Mayca and Moises Chavez, and 24 other officers and army men, state news agency Andina said.

They are suspected of systematically siphoning off fuel from distribution centers in major cities around the country, such as Lima, Arequipa, Cajamarca, Huancavelica, Moyobamba and Cusco.

Over the five-year period, the theft led to losses of some 3 million soles (900,000 U.S. dollars), radio station Radio Programas del Peru estimated.

The army command called for full cooperation with the prosecutor's office, according to a statement issued by the military.

"Peru's army reaffirms its firm commitment to combating corruption in keeping with the policy of the government and within the framework of the defense sector's Plan of Integrity and fighting against corruption," the statement said.

