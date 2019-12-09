Peruvian authorities arrest 27 army members for fuel theft

9 December 2019 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

Peruvian authorities have arrested 27 members of the military, including high-ranking officials, on suspicion of stealing fuel between 2013 and 2018, local media reported Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An investigation led to the preliminary 10-day arrests of generals Augusto Villarroel, Carlos Mayca and Moises Chavez, and 24 other officers and army men, state news agency Andina said.

They are suspected of systematically siphoning off fuel from distribution centers in major cities around the country, such as Lima, Arequipa, Cajamarca, Huancavelica, Moyobamba and Cusco.

Over the five-year period, the theft led to losses of some 3 million soles (900,000 U.S. dollars), radio station Radio Programas del Peru estimated.

The army command called for full cooperation with the prosecutor's office, according to a statement issued by the military.

"Peru's army reaffirms its firm commitment to combating corruption in keeping with the policy of the government and within the framework of the defense sector's Plan of Integrity and fighting against corruption," the statement said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Peru signs measure to speed up $29 billion infrastructure spending
Other News 29 November 04:56
Bus plunges into ravine, killing 10 in Peru
Other News 25 November 07:26
Peru temporarily closes its embassy in Baku
Politics 12 November 13:55
Two people killed, 30 injured in bus crash in Southwestern Peru
Other News 1 November 04:03
Copper factory to be built in Uzbekistan, using experience of Chile, Peru
Business 16 October 16:07
Peru's economy minister sees 2019 growth despite 'downward bias' amid political crisis
Other News 10 October 04:45
Latest
Turkey increases export of chemical products to Georgia (Exclusive)
Turkey 22:05
Iraqi parliament agrees candidacy for prime minister amid street protests
Arab World 21:16
Iran discloses National Development Fund's share in oil export
Business 20:57
Rouhani: Iran provides itself with energy
Business 20:36
Defense ministry clarifies issue of joint military exercises among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Qatar
Politics 19:46
Pharmaceutical factory opens in Baku
Business 19:39
Groundbreaking ceremony for Helicopter Service and Repair Center held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy 19:34
Tender process for sale of 100% in Greek DEPA Infrastructure SA
Oil&Gas 19:32
Bulgarian parliament ratifies IGB loan agreement
Oil&Gas 19:07