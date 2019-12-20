An orphanage called Hope: Indian couple rebuilds lives after losing own children to tsunami

20 December 2019 07:19 (UTC+04:00)

Karibeeran Parameshvaran and his wife Choodamani contemplated suicide after losing three children to giant waves triggered by a 9.1-magnitude quake fifteen years ago, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Days after their son and two daughters aged 5, 9 and 12 died, the grief-stricken couple walked from their southern Indian town to some nearby villages.

“We could see many children standing on the road, without shelter, without parents,” Choodamani told Reuters.

“I thought, I lost my children, why don’t I take these children and give them shelter.”

Initially, the couple brought four orphans home. Soon after, they converted their home into an orphanage called Nambikkai, which means “hope” in Tamil. Within days, the number expanded to 36 and the couple had a newfound purpose.

More than 6,000 people were killed in their coastal district of Nagapattinam - the hardest-hit area in India where nearly 9,000 died on the mainland and almost 42,000 people were rendered homeless.

Parameshvaran, an executive engineer, and Choodamani, a branch head at a life insurance company, have since cared for 45 orphans at Nambikkai and built two buildings - one for girls and one for boys - to house them. They started out using mainly their own funds but friends have also stepped in to help.

The couple has also had two more boys of their own.

Now, many of the older children have moved out, some pursuing higher studies. A few have joined multinational companies.

Sangeetha, 21, one of the tsunami orphans, has come back to work at the center after getting a diploma in information technology.

“I came back to Nambikkai to serve the children,” she said.

Parameshvaran, 54, looks back on his and Choodamani’s lives with a sense of fulfillment.

“This mission will continue for a lifetime, as long as the earth is moving, because we want to honor our own children,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
White House adviser says India must lower tariffs on U.S. products
US 18 December 18:05
Dozens injured as activists clash with Delhi police in citizenship law protests
Other News 16 December 08:41
India, Uzbekistan to exchange technological startups (Exclusive)
ICT 15 December 09:11
Protests rage as US, UK warn on travel to northeast India
Other News 15 December 04:29
India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare
Other News 12 December 00:31
Indian Oil Corporation to provide aviation fuel for ENOC customers
Oil&Gas 10 December 17:21
Latest
New Zealand plans to use renewable electricity by 2035
Other News 06:31
Brazil registers over 13,000 cases of measles in 2019
Other News 05:29
U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala
US 04:41
Two Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday
Other News 03:22
Growth in number of arrivals from India to Azerbaijan exceeds 75%
Tourism 19 December 22:26
Reconstruction of passenger terminal at Georgian Kutaisi airport completed
Construction 19 December 21:36
Azerbaijan discloses media outlets involved in free pre-election campaign of candidates for MPs
Politics 19 December 21:28
Baku's industrial production volume from January through November 2019 disclosed
Business 19 December 20:58
New personnel appointment in Office of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 19 December 20:56