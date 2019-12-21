Brazil to save 26 billion U.S. dollars with lower interest rates: president

21 December 2019 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

The reduction of Brazil's basic interest rate Selic will save the Brazilian government 110 billion reals (26.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Next year, we will pay 110 billion reals less in interest rates due to the fall in the Selic rate," the president told reporters. "We are recuperating Brazil. It is not an easy task."

The Selic rate has been cut four times this year from 6.5 percent to record-low 4.5 percent.

Brazilian Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes said earlier this week that the government wants to cut payroll taxes and is considering the possibility of a new tax on digital financial operations.

Bolsonaro said the possible new tax has not been presented to him yet and that the government wants to simplify taxes.

"What Minister Guedes wants is to substitute taxes. He wants to simplify this web of taxes, because it is difficult to be an employer in Brazil. Any inspector that arrives at your company will find a way to fine you. You need to be a hero to be an employer in Brazil. You need to have supernatural powers to escape inspections," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US decided to refrain from imposing tariffs on Brazilian steel – President Bolsonaro
World 04:44
Brazil raises 2020 GDP growth forecast, inflation seen stable
Other News 19 December 17:03
Brazilian Congress approves federal budget for 2020
Other News 19 December 01:19
Bodies of 7 men found in vehicle in Rio, Brazil
Other News 16 December 04:27
Netanyahu says Brazil committed to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2020
Israel 15 December 23:57
Two indigenous men killed in drive-by shooting in Brazil
Other News 8 December 07:04
Latest
French travelers face train disruption as pension strikes go on
Europe 18:41
150,000-ton warehouse under construction in Iran’s Chabahar port
Business 17:49
IMIDRO: Investments worth $4.5B to be made in 31 projects
Business 17:13
Tender: Turkmenistan's state committee to purchase spare parts
Tenders 16:45
Iran, Bulgaria sign agreement to develop cooperation between ports
Transport 16:39
Copper production volume to reach 500,000 tons in Iran
Business 16:21
Over 500 candidates registered for participation in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:46
Iran's copper reserves reach more than 1 billion tons
Business 15:37
Over 430,000 farmers in Azerbaijan's registered in electronic agricultural information system
Business 15:27