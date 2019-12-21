At least 17 dead in bus crash in eastern Guatemala

A collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck early on Saturday claimed at least 17 lives in eastern Guatemala, according to local doctors and firefighters, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The accident took place near the town of Gualan, near Guatemala’s Atlantic coast, as the Pullman passenger bus was traveling to the city of Santa Elena, near the country’s border with Mexico.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

