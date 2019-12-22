Top DPRK leader holds meeting to discuss boosting military capability

22 December 2019 07:11 (UTC+04:00)

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un presided over a meeting of top military officials in an effort to enhance the country's military capability, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The meeting "discussed and decided organizational and structural measures and important issues for decisive improvement of the overall national defense and core matters for the sustained and accelerated development of military capability for self-defense," said the report, without mentioning when the meeting took place.

Kim also gave an analysis and briefing on the complicated internal and external situation at the Third Enlarged Meeting of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The meeting removed some members of the CMC and elected some new members, said the report, without giving details about the personnel change.

