At least 1 soldier killed as Venezuelan opposition attacks military unit - Caracas

23 December 2019 02:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Venezuelan Defence Ministry on Sunday said that one of its military units was raided in the southern part of the country by what it described as elements of a radicalized opposition, claiming that attackers attempted to rob an ammunition depot, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the Venezuelan military, at least one serviceman was killed in the attack. After a skirmish, however, Venezuelan forces reportedly detained some of the gunmen, who are being currently interrogated.

All the stolen weapons have been retained and national security and intelligence services have been alerted and have launched an urgent investigation into the incident, the ministry said in a series of statements on Twitter.

​Authorities also urged Venezuelans to stay alert, vowing to investigate the incident thoroughly and persecute perpetrators. The ministry has not provided details on what happened during the attack.

