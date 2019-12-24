Some 4,000 children deprived of education due to armed conflict in Tripoli: UNICEF

24 December 2019 02:19 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday said at least 4,000 children have been deprived of education in the south of Libyan capital Tripoli due to the ongoing armed conflict, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The UNICEF is concerned that the recent intensification of fighting in parts of Tripoli has resulted in the closing of many schools, the organization said in a statement.

The UNICEF urged the parties involved in the conflict to protect children and their right to education in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights principles.

The eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign since early April in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

Thousands have been killed and injured in the fighting, and more than 120,000 civilians were displaced.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lebanese army says 4 men detained for attacking bank in Tripoli
Arab World 27 November 08:32
UNICEF rep talks on sustainable development in Azerbaijan
Business 26 November 12:36
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNICEF sign MoU (PHOTO)
Politics 18 October 20:53
Airstrike targets field hospital in southern Tripoli
Arab World 8 October 08:56
Libyan east-based army says making progress in southern Tripoli
Other News 6 October 08:05
UN proposes Uzbekistan to create Ministry of Social Protection
Uzbekistan 17 September 17:11
Latest
BMW says being investigated by U.S. SEC
US 03:05
Japan mulls methods of discharging Fukushima plant's radioactive water
Other News 01:28
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes coast along Canada's British Columbia
Other News 00:37
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev marks his birthday
Politics 00:01
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss humanitarian aid to Syria, situation in Libya
Russia 23 December 23:51
UN urges Kenya to diversify food production
Other News 23 December 23:24
Italy parliament approves government's 2020 budget in confidence vote
Europe 23 December 22:34
Road carnages claim 589 lives in S. Africa since start of festive season
Other News 23 December 21:40
Azerbaijani CEC discloses results of municipal elections
Politics 23 December 21:02