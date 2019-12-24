New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

24 December 2019 07:02 (UTC+04:00)

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari/ White Island eruption has been suspended,” Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor said in a statement.

“The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision. Police remain ready to respond if new information comes to light,” he added.

Those still missing, presumed dead, are Winona Langford, a 17-year-old Australian tourist, and Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide. Their bodies are thought to have been swept into the ocean around the uninhabited volcanic island.

Police said on Monday one of those injured during the eruption had died in an Auckland hospital on the weekend, bringing the official death toll to 17.

The majority of the victims the powerful eruption of White Island, also known by its Māori name of Whakaari, were Australian citizens or permanent residents.

There has been criticism that tourists were allowed on the island, a popular destination for day-trippers, given the risks of an active volcano. That has led to speculation the tragedy could lead to major changes for New Zealand’s thrillseeker tourism industry.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said official inquiries by coroners and work safety regulators into the eruption could take up to a year, and will carry potential criminal penalties of up to five years in jail.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
NZ volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 after another person dies
World 23 December 03:27
New Zealand scales down search for two missing after deadly eruption
World 18 December 08:46
New Zealand recovery teams return to volcanic island, two remain missing; death toll rises to 16
World 15 December 10:00
New Zealand divers search contaminated waters for volcano victims
Other News 14 December 10:04
New Zealand recovers six bodies from volcanic island in high-risk mission
World 13 December 08:25
25 people in critical condition after New Zealand volcanic eruption: police
Other News 11 December 05:59
Latest
Trump names Robert Blair as US Special Envoy for International Telecom Policy - White House
US 06:17
Trump blasts US House Speaker Pelosi for holding up Senate impeachment trial
US 05:25
Saudi trial over Khashoggi case "important step": U.S. official
US 04:38
New US ambassador to Moscow takes oath
US 03:59
BMW says being investigated by U.S. SEC
US 03:05
Some 4,000 children deprived of education due to armed conflict in Tripoli: UNICEF
Other News 02:19
Japan mulls methods of discharging Fukushima plant's radioactive water
Other News 01:28
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes coast along Canada's British Columbia
Other News 00:37
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev marks his birthday
Politics 00:01