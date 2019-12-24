Five in hospital after balloon drop sparks stampede at Australian shopping center

24 December 2019 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Five people were hospitalized after Christmas shoppers were crushed in a midnight balloon drop of gift vouchers at a Sydney suburban shopping center, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Video footage showed people at the Westfield Parramatta shopping center jostling for the gold, silver and white balloons containing the gift cards. As the crowd surged, shoppers were sent sprawling, including one person dressed as Santa Claus.

Jonathan Nott, who took the footage, said he was worried someone would get hurt as the crowd gathered.

“It did not look like a very safe area for a large crowd to scramble for balloons.”

Paramedics called to the scene treated 12 people. Four men and one woman were taken to hospital.

“Three of the transported patients had more serious issues including traumatic chest injuries, neck and back pain as well as nausea and dizziness,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Phil Templeman said in a statement.

Scentre Group, which owns the Westfield chain in Australia, said that it was investigating the incident.

“The safety of our customers, retail partners and people is our priority,” a spokeswoman said.

“Our team acted swiftly to support our customers, contact emergency services and make the area safe. Our team are continuing to speak with affected customers directly.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Australia's NSW faces catastrophic fire conditions; body found in South Australia
Other News 21 December 05:57
Australia watchdog warns large fines the norm after Volkswagen case
Other News 20 December 08:07
Two Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday
Other News 20 December 03:22
Australian waterbomber helicopter dwarfed by huge wildfire
Other News 19 December 11:08
Australia's NSW state declares state of emergency amid bushfire threat
Other News 19 December 05:25
645 kg of MDMA found in barbecues in Australia's Sydney
Other News 17 December 07:49
Latest
Iran Minister of Economy asks government to clear imported cars stuck at customs
Business 10:45
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 24
Business 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 23
Oil&Gas 10:27
First photos of Turkish domestic car appeared in social networks (PHOTO)
Turkey 10:25
Uzbekistan boost gas flow in two wells
Oil&Gas 10:14
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec.24
Finance 10:13
Iran's aviation continues to develop fleet - official
Transport 10:10
CEC chairman: Voting at all polling stations in municipal elections went fine
Politics 10:06
US natural gas consumption reaches record high
Oil&Gas 10:06