7 killed in mudslide in NE Brazil

25 December 2019 02:26 (UTC+04:00)

At least seven members of the same family were killed when a mudslide buried two homes in the Brazilian city of Recife, capital of northeast Pernambuco state, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The mudslide in the northern neighborhood of Dois Unidos occurred at dawn, while residents were sleeping.

Firefighters said they "were not able to determine the causes of the accident," because the mudslide had not been caused by rain.

According to neighbors, two water pipes in the area had burst, unleashing torrents of water that could have led to the mudslide.

Among the victims were a two-month-old infant and a nine-year-old girl. Three others were injured.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazil registers over 13,000 cases of measles in 2019
Other News 20 December 05:29
Brazil president Bolsonaro says he has a possible skin cancer
Other News 12 December 07:54
Back to jail, or run for president: the legal maze facing Brazil's Lula
Other News 12 November 01:16
Georgian consulate opened in Brazilian city of Sao Paulo
Georgia 26 October 12:16
Ford reaches agreement with workers at Brazilian plant it plans to shut down
World 30 April 17:43
Trump to meet Brazil's Bolsonaro later this month: White House
Other News 9 March 07:55
Latest
Michael Bloomberg says his White House campaign unknowingly used prison labor
US 00:41
New Boeing 737 Max documents show 'very disturbing' employee concerns: U.S. House aide
US 24 December 23:24
$21M to be invested in Iran’s Persian Gulf Mining & Metal Industries Special Economic Zone
Business 24 December 20:57
Iran to put up over 200,000 barrels of diesel fuel for sale
Oil&Gas 24 December 20:56
Minister: Over 80 power and water projects implemented in Iran
Oil&Gas 24 December 20:42
Iran reveals some details about its newly discovered oil field
Oil&Gas 24 December 20:41
King of Jordan congratulates Azerbaijani president
Politics 24 December 20:41
Production & sales of Iran’s Jam Polypropylene Company increase
Business 24 December 20:24
Iran discloses trade turnover volume of its Kurdistan province
Business 24 December 20:21