Strong 6.2-magnitude quake shakes central Colombia

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook central Colombia on Tuesday, sending residents scrambling for safety but causing no casualties or major damage, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Colombia's Geological Service, the quake struck at 2:03 p.m. local time, with an epicenter located near Mesetas, in Meta department, and at a depth of 30 kilometers.

In nearby Bogota, some buildings, residences and businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, as was the main terminal for TransMiCable, the city's cable car transportation system.

Minutes after the initial quake, at 2:19 p.m., there was a 5.7-magnitude aftershock that again sparked panic, especially among people living or working in highrise buildings.

