Massive amount of cocaine worth $1 bln seized in Uruguay's capital

A record amount of cocaine worth $1 billion has been seized in the port of Montevideo, Uruguay, the state authorities reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The 4,417.7 kilogrammes of cocaine was destined for Lome in Togo, West Africa, the government added.

Uruguay's authorities spoke about "the biggest drug confiscation in the history of the country".

Another tonne of cocaine was seized later in the southwestern department of Soriano, where security forces arrested the owners of the loading dock - a father and son.

This is not the first big cocaine haul seized in Uruguay, as in late November more than three tonnes of the drug were confiscated in the country's capital.

