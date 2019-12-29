Collision between minibus, truck leaves at least 22 people dead in northern Egypt

29 December 2019 04:19 (UTC+04:00)

At least 22 people were killed after a truck and a minibus collided on a highway near Port Said in northern Egypt, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The accident occurred when a minibus, a vehicle widely used in Egypt as communal taxis, collided with a truck on a highway in Port Said. The minibus was carrying textile workers. The city is situated around 200 kilometres north of Egypt's capital, Cairo.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, according to state-run Al Ahram newspaper.

This is the second major crash in Egypt in one day. Earlier on Saturday, six people were killed after a truck and two buses carrying tourists collided on a highway in the Ain Sokhna area on the western shore of the Red Sea's Gulf of Suez. Two tourists from Malaysia and one from India were reportedly among the six killed.

Deadly road accidents are common in the country due to poor road safety, badly maintained infrastructure, and loosely enforced traffic regulations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Egypt inks four major oil & gas deals, four more pending
Oil&Gas 25 December 18:05
Egypt's ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention
Arab World 23 December 04:59
Israeli electricity authority accepts $500 million settlement from egyptian gas companies
Israel 16 December 13:20
Libyan Embassy in Cairo suspends work for security reasons
Arab World 15 December 16:00
Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation 3.6% in November from 3.1% in October
Arab World 10 December 17:31
47 illegal immigrants deported from Libya to Egypt
World 10 December 07:30
Latest
Musk says first commercial tunnel to be opened next year in Las Vegas
US 03:35
Swiss nuclear power station shut down due to technical fault
Europe 02:59
43 killed, 466 injured in Thai road accidents on 1st day of New Year holiday
Other News 02:01
UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online
Europe 01:15
Italian PM Conte names new ministers, sets policy agenda for 2020
Europe 00:29
Turkish parliament to discuss Libya troop mandate next week
Turkey 28 December 23:55
Tropical cyclone Sarai leaves 1 dead, some 2,000 evacuated in Fiji
Other News 28 December 23:24
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2020
Other News 28 December 22:32
At least five dead after twin-engine plane crashes in Louisiana
US 28 December 21:41