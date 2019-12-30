Morales says MAS party to nominate its candidate for Bolivia's 2020 vote on 19 January

30 December 2019 08:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Movement for Socialism (MAS) party will choose its candidate to run in the forthcoming Bolivian presidential election at a meeting on 19 January, ousted former Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"This meeting will take place on 19 January", Morales told journalists after consultations with the party members.

He said the candidate for vice-presidency will be nominated, too.

Morales has said that he hopes for the MAS candidate to win. He is now in exile in Argentina.

