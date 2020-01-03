Algerian presidency announces formation of new cabinet

3 January 2020 02:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Algerian Presidency on Thursday announced the formation of a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerrad, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new cabinet was disclosed at a press conference by Mohamed Said Belaid, communication advisor of the presidency.

It is worth noting that it is the first time the new cabinet in Algeria is announced through a press conference.

Belaid told reporters that Sabri Boukadoum remains foreign minister, while Kamel Beldjoud was appointed as the interior minister, Raouia Abderrahmane as finance minister, and Mohamed Arkab as the minister of energy.

The new cabinet is composed of 29 ministers, including five women, while the youngest member is 26 years old.

The new government is due to hold its first meeting on Sunday and should draw up a Plan of Action for the approval of the two houses of parliament.

