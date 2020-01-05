Afghan air raids kill 8 militants in eastern Nangarhar

Eight militants have been confirmed dead as the security forces' fighting planes stormed Taliban hideout in Khogiani district of the eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, said an army statement released here Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The sorties, according to the statement, targeted the militants' hideout in Wazirotangi area of Khogiani district Saturday afternoon, killing eight armed insurgents on the spot.

Without providing more details, the statement said that no civilian has been harmed.

Taliban militants who are operational in parts of the relatively troubled Nangarhar province haven't commented yet.

