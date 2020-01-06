Kenyan police arrest 3 people suspected of trying to break into UK military base

6 January 2020 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Kenyan police have arrested three people suspected of making an attempt to break into a UK military base in the centre of the African country, media reported on Monday, adding that the malefactors are suspected of having links to terrorists, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Nanyuki, a town in the Laikipia County, the Daily Nation newspaper said. The three suspects were caught on surveillance cameras during their failed attempt to penetrate into the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK).

BATUK circulated the footage to local police who tracked down the suspects and arrested them not far from the site. The arrested persons are suspected of spying for terrorists.

"They tried to force their way there but they could not. So they were tracked down. They just had cameras I think, but we are still interrogating them to find out the truth," local police chief George Natembeya said, as quoted by the Daily Nation.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabaab jihadist group staged an attack on a US military base in Kenya's Lamu County, on the coast of the Indian Ocean, on Sunday. One US serviceman and two contractors were killed as a result of the attack.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Somalia condemns foiled terror attack in Kenyan base
Other News 04:39
Al-Shabab attacks U.S. military base in Kenyan coastal county
Other News 5 January 13:46
Azerbaijan's Azneftmash to export drilling equipment to Eastern Europe
Business 5 January 13:04
Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq
US 1 January 22:56
Azerbaijan's Azneftmash to export drilling equipment to Eastern Europe
Business 29 December 2019 19:56
UN urges Kenya to diversify food production
Other News 23 December 2019 23:24
Latest
Axpo: Conditions needed to build additional renewable power plants in Switzerland
Oil&Gas 21:05
Libyan National Army enters Sirte, takes control of sea port, some city areas
Arab World 20:05
New Delhi to hold Assembly Election on 8 February
Other News 18:54
Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person
World 18:21
Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul Gushchulug poultry factory reveals output volume
Business 17:51
Azerbaijan’s Gilan Gabala Canning Factory to increase export of fruit juices
Business 17:30
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase supplies of confectionery products abroad
Business 17:22
458 candidates for MP registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:01
Russia eyes to supply geosynthetics to Turkmenistan
Business 16:55