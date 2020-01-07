Ex-Nissan chief was 'smuggled' out of Japan in box by two US nationals - reports

7 January 2020 07:33 (UTC+04:00)

Former CEO of the Nissan Motor Company, carmaker Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors, Carlos Ghosn has been "sneaked" out of Japan in an Audio Gear box by two US nationals, Fox Business News reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the once notorious car tycoon was reportedly transported to Istanbul in a private jet in late December and then flew to Beirut, where he had grown up after moving there at age six. Before hiding in the case, he had managed to escape from Tokyo to Osaka International Airport in a bullet train.

The picture of the supposed musical instrument box has been obtained by the WSJ and shared on social media. Reports say the case was a "leftover" from a Christmas band's performance at Ghosn's home in Tokyo. The breathing holes drilled in the case can be seen in the photo.

According to the Asahi newspaper, on 29 December, Ghosn left his house in Tokyo that was supposed to be under 24-hour surveillance with no difficulty.

It was also reported earlier that Ghosn had three passports, including a French and a Lebanese one.

