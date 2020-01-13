Eastern Libya's Haftar arrives in Moscow where might hold talks with GNA's Sarraj

13 January 2020 04:15 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has arrived in Moscow, where he could hold talks with Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya Fayez Sarraj, a Libyan informed source said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the source, Sarraj will arrive in Moscow on Monday.

"Khalifa Haftar has already arrived in Moscow. Sarraj will arrive there on Monday. They are expected to have negotiations in Moscow," the source added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Libya's GNA says joined ceasefire in country's West following LNA
Arab World 12 January 13:06
Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announces conditional ceasefire
Other News 12 January 05:03
Qatar supports Russian-Turkish call for ceasefire in Libya
Arab World 10 January 07:17
Libyan coast guards detain 150 migrants at sea
World 10 January 01:34
EU, Italy, Britain, France, Germany to discuss Libya in Brussels on Tuesday
Europe 7 January 15:56
Haftar's Lybian National Army declares full control over city of Sirte
Arab World 6 January 22:41
Latest
'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump': Michael Bloomberg
US 05:03
US Secretary of State Pompeo says he is "outraged" by attack on Iraqi air base
US 03:19
Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion by over-allotment of shares
Arab World 02:33
Putin, Macron call on all parties in Iran to show restraint - Kremlin
Russia 01:49
At least 17 killed as extreme cold sweeps across Afghanistan
Other News 01:01
Britain, France and Germany urge Iran to stick to 2015 nuclear deal
Europe 00:15
China's U.S. trade deal commitments not changed in translation: Mnuchin
US 12 January 23:29
Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses U.S. forces
Other News 12 January 22:51
Iran to pay compensation for downed Ukrainian plane
Politics 12 January 22:22