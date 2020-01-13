Eastern Libya's Haftar arrives in Moscow where might hold talks with GNA's Sarraj

The head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has arrived in Moscow, where he could hold talks with Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya Fayez Sarraj, a Libyan informed source said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the source, Sarraj will arrive in Moscow on Monday.

"Khalifa Haftar has already arrived in Moscow. Sarraj will arrive there on Monday. They are expected to have negotiations in Moscow," the source added.

