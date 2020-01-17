Guatemala severs diplomatic ties with Venezuela

17 January 2020 08:58 (UTC+04:00)

Guatemala's newly sworn-in president Alejandro Giammattei on Thursday announced the breakoff of diplomatic ties with Venezuela and the closure of its embassy in Caracas, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Giammattei confirmed the decision to the press following a meeting with the secretary general of the Washington-based Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro.

"We have instructed the foreign affairs minister (Pedro Brolo) that the only person remaining at the Venezuelan embassy proceed to return and we can definitively conclude ties with the government of (Venezuela's President Nicolas) Maduro. We are going to close the embassy," said Giammattei.

Giammattei, who was sworn in on Tuesday, met Almagro to discuss Guatemala's participation in the Lima Group of Latin American countries and the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, also known as the Rio Pact.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over 2,000 migrants enter Guatemala with Mexico in their sights
Other News 06:15
Venezuelan president recognizes National Assembly's new board of directors
Other News 6 January 06:01
Venezuela opposition pushes to re-elect Guaido as congress chief
Other News 5 January 22:15
Turkish ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 25 December 2019 18:30
At least 1 soldier killed as Venezuelan opposition attacks military unit - Caracas
Other News 23 December 2019 02:43
At least 21 dead after bus collides with tractor-trailer in Guatemala
Other News 22 December 2019 09:39
Latest
Uzbekistan discloses export, import statistics for 2019
Business 10:21
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund increases assets
Finance 10:17
Over 1,600 parliamentary candidates registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 10:12
Oil steady as sluggish China growth offsets trade deal optimism
Oil&Gas 09:58
Ilham Aliyev: We will have large influx of additional foreign currency this year
Politics 09:58
Kazakhstan overseeing implementation of various joint projects with Iran
Business 09:57
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 16
Oil&Gas 09:57
Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange to hold auction on short-term bonds
Finance 09:54
Volkswagen to buy 20% of Chinese battery maker Guoxuan amid electric push
Europe 09:51