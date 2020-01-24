Seven WW2-era bombs discovered on site of future Tesla plant in Germany

24 January 2020 06:11 (UTC+04:00)

Seven US bombs dating back to the Second World War have been discovered in the German city of Grunheide, in the state of Brandenburg, at the site of a future Tesla auto company plant, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to Environmental Minister Axel Vogel, the bombs will be detonated, but it has not been decided when.

The duds weigh about 50 kg each, according to Reuters, citing a spokesman for the interior minister in the state of Brandenburg where the property is located.

A section of the A10 motorway will be closed for the duration of the works, as the blast radius is some 2,000 feet.

Despite WW2 being over for decades, plenty of unexploded munitions remain buried in Germany.

In November, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company had chosen Berlin as the location for a European Gigafactory.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tesla says it plans to open China design and research center
US 16 January 16:39
New Tesla registrations in California nearly halve in fourth quarter
US 16 January 13:26
Tesla starts work on Model Y program at Shanghai factory
US 7 January 12:21
Tesla set to begin deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars on Dec. 30
US 27 December 2019 14:34
Tesla secures $1.29 billion loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory
US 27 December 2019 09:43
China-built Tesla cars recommended for subsidies
China 6 December 2019 14:31
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 23
Oil&Gas 09:53
Epsilon continues construction of pipelines in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 24
Finance 09:40
China central bank raises limit on small bank payments amid virus outbreak
China 09:39
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 23-24
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 24
Finance 09:34
Oil rebounds, but markets 'twitchy' over China virus impact on demand
Oil&Gas 09:32
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s budget determined with surplus
Oil&Gas 09:29
Second case of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed in South Korea
Other News 08:35