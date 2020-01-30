Indonesia says preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads

30 January 2020 09:35 (UTC+04:00)

Indonesia is preparing to evacuate its citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and will quarantine them for at least 14 days on arrival to avoid contagion, its foreign minister said on Thursday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Retno Marsudi said the government is working with Beijing authorities on the evacuation. He said that there were at least 243 Indonesians in areas declared to be in lockdowns, the majority of whom were in Wuhan.

Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, has become the epicenter of a virus outbreak which has killed 170 and infected more than 7,700 others.

