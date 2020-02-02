Japanese warship departs for Gulf of Oman to protect commercial vessels

A Japanese warship left its port near Tokyo on Sunday on a mission to protect merchant ships and oil tankers passing through the Gulf of Oman that supply 90% owf Japan’s oil, as tension in the Middle East simmers, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The helicopter destroyer Takanami and its 200-strong crew will operate with two P-3C maritime patrol aircraft to guard ships heading for Japanese ports.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government said it is prepared to authorize force to protect ships in danger - a controversial decision because Japan’s war-renouncing constitution forbids the use of military force to settle international disputes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news