France will send 600 additional troops to Africa's Sahel

2 February 2020 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

France will deploy 600 additional soldiers in the Sahel-Saharan strip to boost the op in the region, Defence Minister Florence Parly stated on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Another part of these reinforcements will be directly engaged with the forces of the G5 Sahel to accompany them in combat", she said.

According to the minister, the military reinforcements would allow French troops to increase pressure against the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara - a Daesh-affiliated jihadist group in Africa.

The situation in the region remains tense amid ongoing conflicts in the northern and western parts of the continent, including the civil war in Libya and clashes between Tuareg militants and Mali forces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France's Orange chooses Nokia and Ericsson to deploy its 5G network at home
Europe 31 January 15:58
U.S. will not completely withdraw forces from Africa: Pentagon chief
US 31 January 01:41
France to start repatriating nationals from China
Europe 28 January 12:14
New ambassador of France visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 27 January 15:13
France confirms first three cases of coronavirus in Europe
Europe 25 January 04:42
French companies in Azerbaijan сontributing to dev't of country's economy
Business 24 January 15:03
Latest
4 missing after car plunges into canal in India
Other News 14:00
Turkmenistan Airlines suspends flights to China
Turkmenistan 13:41
Details of SOCAR Carbamide's exports disclosed
Oil&Gas 13:34
Small enterprise to open in Azerbaijan's Shamkir district
Business 13:22
Strategy for improving Turkmenistan's state commodity exchange approved
Business 12:59
Iran's non-oil exports hit new records
Business 12:56
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy to visit Iran
Politics 12:15
Oil products to be put up for sale at Iran Energy Exchange
Business 12:15
Georgia, US and Israel strengthen agricultural cooperation
Business 11:50