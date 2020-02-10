6 killed in Nigeria road accident
Nigeria's police on Sunday confirmed the death of six people involved in a road accident in the southwest state of Osun, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The accident happened when a bus lost control and ran into a ditch along a road in the state, state police spokesperson Folashade Odoro told reporters in Osogbo, capital of the state.
Odoro said six people died in the accident, while nine others were injuried.
Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.
Latest
German observer: I was touched by voters from Nagorno Karabakh in Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections
Observer from Tatarstan: Elections in Azerbaijan - important step to strengthen democracy principles
Chairperson of Kyrgyz Central Commission for Elections: Azerbaijan creates all conditions for free choice of MPs
Azerbaijan discloses constituencies with highest and lowest voter turnout in parliamentary elections as of 12.00
OSCE observation mission's special coordinator: No pressure during parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Local observer: Current parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan as democratically as previous ones (PHOTO)
Head of CIS observer mission: Azerbaijan holding parliamentary elections in accordance with legislation