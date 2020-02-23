Bus accident in south Thailand kills 2, injures 18

A bus on Sunday flipped after sliding backwards while it was ascending a steep hill in Thailand's southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, killing two passengers and injuring 18 others, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A police officer said the accident occurred when the was taking a number of tourists from the Hainan Association back to Songkhla province after a trip to Surat Thani for a Hainanese function.

The bus driver, who was slightly injured, told police that his passengers asked him to drive up a hill called Noen Thewada, a well-known tourist spot, for sightseeing.

However, when ascending toward the hill, the bus driver noticed that his vehicle was not powerful enough to advance uphill, therefore the bus started to slide backwards and then gathered speed.

The driver said the bus veered off the road, hit a tree and flipped, hence the casualties.

Two female passengers were crushed to death. Eighteen other passengers were injured, three of them seriously. They were rushed to nearby hospitals.