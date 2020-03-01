Mainland China reports 573 new coronavirus cases on Feb. 29

Other News 1 March 2020 04:21 (UTC+04:00)
Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 29, up from 427 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The number of deaths stood at 35, down from 47 on the previous day, bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 2,870.

Of the deaths, 34 were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The province also saw 570 of the new cases.

