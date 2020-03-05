China's Alibaba to offer $144 million in subsidies as shopping suffers

Other News 5 March 2020 15:05 (UTC+04:00)
China's Alibaba to offer $144 million in subsidies as shopping suffers

China’s Alibaba Group will provide 1 billion yuan ($144 million) in spending subsidies for a March online shopping festival to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Alibaba’s announcement, made in a social media post on Thursday, comes as the e-commerce giant wrestles with depressed consumer spending in China, which is in a state of semi-quarantine as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

Greece reports 10th coronavirus case, shuts schools in three areas
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Quneitra countryside
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to increase trade turnover
