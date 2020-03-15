Algeria reports 3rd death case, 10 new cases of COVID-19

Other News 15 March 2020 01:35 (UTC+04:00)
Algeria reports 3rd death case, 10 new cases of COVID-19

Algerian Health Ministry Saturday announced the third death case and 10 new confirmed case of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said in a statement that the third victim is a 51-year-old woman who lived in the province of Blida, adding that 12 patients were discharged from hospitals.

We "will continue to find and identify all the people infected," affirmed the ministry, adding that "the watch and alert system set up by the ministry remains in force and the mobilization of health teams remains at its highest level."

The government has so far taken several measures to thwart the spread of the virus, including suspending flights to some countries, banning fans from attending sport events, and postponing training camps abroad for local athletes.

