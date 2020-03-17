Philippines reports 45 new coronavirus infections
The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday reported 45 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 187, all but three of those in the past 11 days, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered an community quarantine covering more than half of the 107 million population to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 12 people there.
