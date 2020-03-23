S. Korea reports 64 new virus cases, total now at 8,961

South Korea reported 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, down from 98 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 8,961, as the nation implemented stricter rules on social distancing to halt the spread of the virus and implemented strict quarantine on arrivals from Europe, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The 64 new cases, which were detected Sunday, marked the lowest daily infection rate since late February, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

So far, 111 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, have died in South Korea from the respiratory virus.

Of the 64 new cases, 24 are in Daegu and two are in North Gyeongsang, the KCDC said. The total number of confirmed cases in Daegu and North Gyeongsang, the two epicenters of the virus outbreak here, stood at 6,411 and 1,256, respectively.

Other major provinces and cities have also reported some infections, with Seoul reporting six additional cases. The total number of imported virus cases rose by 13 to 47.

With unknown virus patients without immediate symptoms apparently causing significant numbers of infections, the government has called for people to avoid nonessential gatherings in crowded places.

South Korea began implementing stricter rules on social distancing on Sunday to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

Citizens are strongly urged to stay at home, except for essential needs or jobs, with the government also restricting religious gatherings, indoor sports activities and attendance at entertainment facilities, such as night clubs and karaoke rooms.

Amid a steady rise in imported virus cases, South Korea has enforced a two-week quarantine period for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms.

The pace of daily new infections has slowed markedly since the second week of this month as health authorities completed extensive testing of 210,000 Shincheonji followers at the center of the rapid spread.

But the authorities are still on high alert over new clusters of infections, including at a call center in Seoul's Guro Ward and Protestant churches in Gyeonggi Province.