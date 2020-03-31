Retired NASA astronaut gives advice on ways to deal with self-isolation amid coronavirus battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Following a schedule, keeping a journal, getting a hobby and listening to experts may help deal with self-isolation process to stop the spread of the coronavirus, wrote Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut who spent nearly a year on the International Space Station, Trend reports with reference to Kelly’s article published by The New York Times.

The first tip that Kelly gives is to follow a schedule. He said that one would find maintaining a plan will help adjust to a different work and home life environment.

Another advice is to ‘pace yourself’.

“When you are living and working in the same place for days on end, work can have a way of taking over everything if you let it. Living in space, I deliberately paced myself because I knew I was in it for the long haul — just like we all are today. Take time for fun activities and don’t forget to include in your schedule a consistent bedtime,” he wrote.

Kelly also recommends getting fresh air and moving around.

“Research has shown that spending time in nature is beneficial for our mental and physical health, as is exercise. You don’t need to work out two and a half hours a day, as astronauts on the space station do, but getting moving once a day should be part of your quarantine schedule; just stay at least six feet away from others,” he said.

Kelly also advises to get a hobby.

“When you are confined in a small space you need an outlet that isn’t work or maintaining your environment. Many small bookstores are currently offering curbside pickup or home delivery service... You can also practice an instrument, try a craft, or make some art,” he said.

Keeping a journal and taking time to connect are also among the tips that Kelly gives.

“Throughout my yearlong mission, I took the time to write about my experiences almost every day. If you find yourself just chronicling the days’ events instead try describing what you are experiencing through your five senses or write about memories. Scientists have found that isolation is damaging not only to our mental health, but to our physical health as well, especially our immune systems. Technology makes it easier than ever to keep in touch, so it’s worth making time to connect with someone every day,” he said.

The last tip that Kelly gives is to listen to experts.

“Living in space taught me a lot about the importance of trusting the advice of people who knew more than I did about their subjects. Especially in a challenging moment like the one we are living through now, we have to seek out knowledge from those who know the most about it and listen to them. Oh, and wash your hands - often,” he wrote.