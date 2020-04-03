Peru, Panama limit men and women to alternate days out to stall virus

Other News 3 April 2020 04:05 (UTC+04:00)
Peru, Panama limit men and women to alternate days out to stall virus

Peru and Panama both started on Thursday limiting the times men and women can leave their homes in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Amid a strict quarantine in Peru, President Martin Vizcarra said on Thursday that men and women will only be allowed to leave their homes on designated days divided by gender.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only men will be able to leave their homes to stock up. Women can go out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Nobody will be allowed to leave home on Sunday.

“We have to get fewer people to be on the streets every day,” Vizcarra said in a virtual news conference with his cabinet of ministers and experts.

Vizcarra said it was easier for security forces to monitor the circulation of men and women to enforce the quarantine order, rather than using serial numbers of identity documents to divide up days, which some other countries have done.

He said the new measure, which will be in place until April 12, would not impact people who have an emergency or are authorized to work during the quarantine, such as those in essential food production, pharmacies and banks.

Peru has imposed tough measures to control the spread of coronavirus, although there have been a significant number of arrests for people breaking the quarantine. The country has recorded 1,414 confirmed cases with 55 deaths.

“We have 10 days left. Let’s make this additional effort to get into this curve and we can have control of the evolution of this disease,” Vizcarra said.

Panama’s Security Minister Juan Pino had said a day earlier at a virtual press conference the government would tighten measures further, and that women and men would be able to leave the house only during predetermined hours.

“With an absolute quarantine, men and women will have a schedule to transit,” Pino said. “The decision is part of an operational strategy that seeks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Panama has reported 1,317 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths. Pino also reiterated warnings that the health system could be overwhelmed if the number of people requiring intensive care rises substantially.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel's health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Israel's health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Over 5,00 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Israel — health ministry
Over 5,00 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Israel — health ministry
Some ultra-Orthodox Israelis chafe at coronavirus restrictions
Some ultra-Orthodox Israelis chafe at coronavirus restrictions
Loading Bars
Latest
Peru, Panama limit men and women to alternate days out to stall virus Other News 04:05
First patient under 40 years of age dies from COVID-19 in Moscow Russia 03:29
Syria reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Arab World 02:57
U.S. Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier US 02:18
Trump tested again for coronavirus, result was negative -White House US 01:47
Spain's coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000, yet there is 'glimpse of hope' Europe 01:21
Confirmed coronavirus cases top 1 million globally World 00:46
France's coronavirus death toll jumps as nursing homes included Europe 00:15
Georgia reports 134 confirmed cases of coronavirus Georgia 2 April 23:31
Italy reports 760 coronavirus fatalities, 1,431 recoveries in a day Europe 2 April 23:15
COVID-19 deaths in Turkey rise to 356 Turkey 2 April 22:50
Number of global coronavirus fatalities achieves 50,000 World 2 April 22:29
Saudi Arabia calls to urgently discuss oil market situation Arab World 2 April 22:07
Iran’s parliament speaker Larijani tests positive for coronavirus Politics 2 April 21:19
Azerbaijan announces decision to regulate working regime in special quarantine period Politics 2 April 21:15
Operational Headquarters of Azerbaijani parliament holds another meeting Politics 2 April 21:09
Export of cars from Turkey down from January through March Turkey 2 April 21:01
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decides on movement restriction Politics 2 April 20:33
IFC takes measures to support business amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 2 April 20:29
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy reconstructing major strategically important substation Oil&Gas 2 April 20:29
Reserves of Kazakhstan's National Fund decrease Finance 2 April 20:19
Ambassador: Azerbaijan greatly supported China in most difficult period Politics 2 April 20:11
Iran mulls over resuming activities in various sectors Business 2 April 19:28
Turkmenistan improves national insurance system Business 2 April 19:07
Azerbaijan’s large industrial corporation temporarily suspends its activity Business 2 April 19:00
Mehriban Aliyeva: The memory of our brave sons who died heroically for the Motherland in the April battles will always live in our hearts (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 18:58
French army reports four soldiers positive for coronavirus in West Africa Europe 2 April 18:56
TOP-10 private non-oil exporting companies in Azerbaijan Business 2 April 18:44
EBRD supports strategic investment projects of Turkey's Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Business 2 April 18:39
President Ilham Aliyev: All decisions made by state should be enforced without exception and without any privileges Politics 2 April 18:37
Georgia continues to return its citizens back Transport 2 April 18:35
Increase in demand for used cars expected in Azerbaijan Transport 2 April 18:22
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani entrepreneurs fulfilling their civic duty with dignity Politics 2 April 18:21
President Ilham Aliyev: Large-scale economic and social package will protect those in sensitive category from this crisis Politics 2 April 18:12
Diesel, petrol prices increase in Kazakhstan Business 2 April 18:12
Azerbaijan's export of goods via “single window” significantly up in March 2020 Business 2 April 18:10
Georgia evacuates 179 citizens from Amsterdam Transport 2 April 18:09
President Ilham Aliyev: Additional measures will be taken in area of improving banking sector and financing real economy Politics 2 April 18:08
National Bank: Georgian exports decline Business 2 April 18:02
President Ilham Aliyev: Outlined reforms related to our overall economic development should be deepened Politics 2 April 18:01
Uzbekistan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan Uzbekistan 2 April 18:01
İndependent groups working to develop coronavirus vaccine in Iran Iran 2 April 17:58
President Ilham Aliyev: All business entities without exception must get out of shadow Politics 2 April 17:55
President Ilham Aliyev: It is necessary to try to maximize domestic demand through domestic production Politics 2 April 17:51
Azerbaijan, China sign assistance acts to fight COVID-19 (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 17:38
National Bank of Georgia announces plan to reduce negative effects of coronavirus on Georgian economy Finance 2 April 17:37
EBRD allocates funds to increase energy efficiency of Georgia Oil&Gas 2 April 17:31
Azerbaijani parliament carrying out structural reforms Politics 2 April 17:31
Azerbaijani deputy minister: Entrepreneurs doing business transparently to benefit more from state support (INTERVIEW) Economy 2 April 17:24
Turkmenistan makes amendments to its Customs Code Business 2 April 17:24
Export sales via Azerbaijan's Azexport website decrease Economy 2 April 17:16
EU launches grant competition in Georgia to meet coronavirus challenges Business 2 April 17:16
Iran's North Drilling Company receives IMS certificate Business 2 April 17:13
Minister: Georgia expects peak stage of coronavirus in second half of April Georgia 2 April 17:12
Voluntary insurance payments in Azerbaijan for February 2020 grow Economy 2 April 17:06
Kazakh trasnport company opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 2 April 17:05
Uzbekistan reduces prices for imported diesel fuel Oil&Gas 2 April 17:05
Turkmenistan expands lands outlined for potato harvesting Business 2 April 17:04
Capital of Iran's Keshavarzi Bank increases Finance 2 April 16:38
Czech Republic does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 April 16:26
US-based radiology journal reports first COVID-19-associated case of brain damage Other News 2 April 16:25
Azerbaijan Banks Association makes statement Society 2 April 16:12
Iran's official warns against buying foreign property to invest Business 2 April 15:51
Azerbaijan's instrument-making plant temporarily suspends its operation Business 2 April 15:51
Swiss coronavirus cases top 18,000, death toll rises to 432 Europe 2 April 15:48
Georgian PM thanks country’s partners for support in fight against coronavirus Georgia 2 April 15:46
Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss possible use of land plot in Poti port Business 2 April 15:44
Azerbaijan increases export of cotton yarn Business 2 April 15:40
Trade volume between Iran, EAEU via Gilan province revealed Finance 2 April 15:17
Azerbaijan increases export of satellite services ICT 2 April 15:16
Turkey decreases chemicals export to world markets World 2 April 15:14
Kazakhstan's reconsiders its macroeconomic forecast for 2020 Business 2 April 15:13
Iranian MP: Iran's blacklisting by the FATF showed certain effect Finance 2 April 15:12
Head of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs replaced in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 2 April 15:11
Georgia limits all online sales except main products Business 2 April 15:10
Azerbaijan’s MFA issues statement on anniversary of Kalbajar district’s occupation and April 2016 escalation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 April 15:01
Banks of Uzbekistan take additional measures to meet needs of their clients Finance 2 April 14:50
Azerbaijani Karabakh community issues statement n 27th anniversary of occupation of Kalbajar district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 April 14:50
Iran, Oman to launch cargo transportation Business 2 April 14:40
Uzbekistan continues to increase production of protective masks Business 2 April 14:37
Canada doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 April 14:35
Turkey, Georgia permit Uzbek trucks to pass across Georgian-Turkish border Transport 2 April 14:25
TABIB: Heads of organizations must minimize contacts among employees in Azerbaijan Society 2 April 14:23
ADB, Asia Alliance Bank supports trade operations in Uzbekistan Finance 2 April 14:22
Azerbaijan studying coronavirus epidemic peak period Society 2 April 14:22
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran keeps increasing Iran 2 April 14:11
Harmful emissions from cars down in Azerbaijan Economy 2 April 14:10
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports down Transport 2 April 14:10
Donation opportunity from AtaBank to fight coronavirus Economy 2 April 14:00
Road traffic decreases in Iran Iran 2 April 13:59
Kazakhstan forecasts reducing oil production amid unstable foreign economic situation Oil&Gas 2 April 13:52
Cabinet of Ministers: Situation related to coronavirus may improve in Azerbaijan Society 2 April 13:45
Cabinet of Ministers: Azerbaijan developing mechanism for transportation of patients from districts to Baku Society 2 April 13:31
More companies donate to Georgia's StopCov fund Finance 2 April 13:19
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of worm drive Tenders 2 April 13:16
One person infects dozens of people with coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 2 April 13:16
BASF aims to grow in Azerbaijan’s petrochemicals industry Oil&Gas 2 April 13:13
Cabinet of Ministers: Work on minimizing damage to Azerbaijan's population ongoing Society 2 April 13:01
BASF is prepared to serve entire SOCAR group with its solutions Oil&Gas 2 April 12:58
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to attract equipment maintenance services Tenders 2 April 12:58
All news