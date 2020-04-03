COVID-19 death toll hits 299 in Brazil, infections reach 7,910

The death toll from the novel coronavirus climbed to 299 in Brazil as the number of confirmed cases went from 6,836 to 7,910, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the past 24 hours, 59 COVID-19 patients died, raising the mortality rate to 3.8 percent, and 1,074 people tested positive, slightly less than the 1,119 new cases reported in the previous 24-hour period.

Brazil's more prosperous southeast region continues to be the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 4,988 cases, followed by the northeast, with 1,180 cases.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Wednesday said officials were expecting a spike in cases in April.

He urged Brazilians to "redouble" their efforts at social distancing and sheltering in place, saying "this is not the time to waver."